Toxic pesticide use rising at illegal California pot farms

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Authorities say investigators have been notified that the body of an adult male has been found by searchers scouring the Patapsco River.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Mon...

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...

(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...

Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy and his wife have added another boy to their brood.

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

A fire department diver responding to a report of a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away where they were asking people for help.

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Researchers and U.S. authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful banned pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

The pesticide residue is showing up in about 30 percent of the plants themselves, researcher Mourad Gabriel told The Associated Press. U.S. and state authorities will announce Tuesday that they will use $2.5 million in federal money to target the illegal grows.

Researchers found the highly toxic pesticide Carbofuran at 72 percent of grow sites last year, up from 15 percent in 2012, said Gabriel, executive director and senior ecologist at Integral Ecology Research Center and one of the few researchers studying the ecological impact of illicit grow sites.

California has long allowed medicinal marijuana and legalized recreational pot this year. While U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott will enforce federal laws that ban the drug, he said he is targeting illicit grows on public land with cooperation from California's attorney general and the state's National Guard.

"What is happening here is illegal for all purposes under anybody's law," he said in an interview before Tuesday's announcement.

Most of the illegally grown California pot is destined for Midwestern and Eastern states where it is more profitable, Scott said.

He and other officials toured a remote contaminated grow site last week where piles of trash remained months after 3,000 to 4,000 plants were removed. Officials said they are concerned the chemical residue could wash into a watershed and eventually reach areas where increasingly rare salmon breed.

A danger before legalization in California was the uncertainty of what was in pot products, but authorities say the rise in Carbofuran use poses an increased danger. Gabriel's research found that traces of the chemical are showing up in pot but did not attempt to quantify how much was in each sample or its effects on people.

The chemical is intended for use as an insecticide but is so powerful that a quarter of a teaspoon can kill a 300-pound (136-kilogram) bear, Gabriel said.

Research by Gabriel and colleagues previously showed that the use of pesticides at illegal marijuana farms is poisoning significant numbers of California's few hundred remaining fishers, a threatened weasel-like mammal.

Carbofuran can't legally be used in the United States, and every bottle found at the grow sites since 2012 has been labeled in Spanish, Gabriel said.

Scott said it is being smuggled in from Mexico by drug cartels and laborers hired to clear forestland and replant it with illegal marijuana. Laborers, who must carry the plants, fertilizer, irrigation hose and camping supplies into faraway sites, tell Gabriel that the remoteness is one reason highly toxic Carbofuran is so popular.

"What they are saying to us is this is extremely effective - it takes a little amount to kill a deer or a bear - so we don't need to bring a lot of it to last a season," he said.

At normal levels, a typical bottle containing less than 1 liter should be diluted with up to 5,000 gallons (18,927 liters) of water, he said. But illegal growers are diluting it with just 3 to 5 gallons (11 to 19 liters) of water to spray plants or using the concentrate directly to kill wildlife.

___

Follow complete AP marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.