News

News: Crime

Oklahoma Man Faces Murder Charge After Illegal Drug Death

CARTER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma man is moving to a new jail after Carter County officials arrested him on a first-degree murder charge Friday.  

OSBI said 36-year-old Howard Timken Jr. sold methamphetamine and heroin to a woman back in May of 2017. The woman, 33-year-old Kimberly Ford, later died after injecting the drugs into herself. 

Ford, who between Milo and Fox, Oklahoma at the time, complained of not feeling very well and was taken to the hospital where she died, OSBI said.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office determined Ford's cause of death as methamphetamine toxicity.

Timken was already in custody at the Stephens County Jail for an unrelated charge, OSBI said. They said he will be moved to the Carter County Jail and will be held on a $1 million bond.     

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
