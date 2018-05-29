Muskogee Man Jailed On Complaint Of Lewd Proposal To Child - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Muskogee Man Jailed On Complaint Of Lewd Proposal To Child

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Jenks Police arrested a 23-year-old man after an undercover sting on social media. Zachary Allen Hayes of Muskogee was booked on complaints of lewd proposal to a child, soliciting a minor for indecent photos and using technology to engage in sexual communications with a minor.

An affidavit of probable cause said a Jenks officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media, posted about being cold in "her mom's" house last December. Police said Hayes quickly contacted her on the app Whisper saying he'd like to cuddle her. 

The conversation moved to Snapchat where police say Hayes eventually asked the girl sexual questions like whether she was a virgin, whether she wanted to lose her virginity and what her bra size is. He then sent her naked photos of himself and asked for the same from her, according to police. 

The conversation went on for some time until Jenks officers and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested Hayes May 25.

