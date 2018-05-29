Only 1 in 10 will advance at National Spelling Bee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Only 1 in 10 will advance at National Spelling Bee

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Noah King, 11, from Butner, N.C., spells his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Noah King, 11, from Butner, N.C., spells his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Saisurya Lakkimsetti, 9, from Tulsa, Okla., walks to the microphone during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Saisurya Lakkimsetti, 9, from Tulsa, Okla., walks to the microphone during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Adom Appiah, 14, from Spartanburg, S.C., celebrates after spelling his word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Adom Appiah, 14, from Spartanburg, S.C., celebrates after spelling his word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Young people feel more empowered, AP-NORC/MTV poll finds

    Young people feel more empowered, AP-NORC/MTV poll finds

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:20:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...
    AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>
    AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>

  • Romney defends attacks from opponent in Utah debate

    Romney defends attacks from opponent in Utah debate

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:20:17 GMT
    (Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool). Utah Senate candidates, state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney shake hands at the beginning of a Senate Republican primary debate, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in ...(Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool). Utah Senate candidates, state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney shake hands at the beginning of a Senate Republican primary debate, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in ...
    U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney defended himself at a debate Tuesday from attacks on his status as recent Utah transplant who has previously criticized President Donald Trump.More >>
    U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney defended himself at a debate Tuesday from attacks on his status as recent Utah transplant who has previously criticized President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

    Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:20:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...
    Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.More >>
    Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.More >>
    •   

By BEN NUCKOLS
Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - This year's Scripps National Spelling Bee has drawn the largest number of competitors in its history, 516 spellers, but the field gets much smaller Wednesday with the announcement of the 50 or so spellers who will make Thursday's finals.

Among the competitors is 12-year-old Atman Balakrishnan, who has tough shoes to fill: His own father was the first Indian-American winner, back in 1985. Now a doctor in Hinsdale, Illinois, Balu Nataranjan recalls that he won by spelling the word "milieu," hardly tough enough for today's competition.

Dr. Nataranjan says speller's back then could win by memorizing about 10,000 words, but that won't cut it today: "Now the kids who win have to know somewhere between 40-and-80,000 words."

Atman, making his debut this year, hopes to equal his father's achievement. No pressure, though.

"He does help me and try to make me work harder, because he knows that I want this," Atman said. "If he knew that I did not want this, he would not push me."

As usual, most of the presumed favorites as the field is winnowed down are Indian-American. Eighteen of the past 22 champions have been Indian-American, including three years when there were co-champions.

Natarajan is on the board of the North South Foundation, a nonprofit that hosts national competitions in spelling and other subjects and has served as a training ground for nearly all the recent champions.

"It's become now kind of a good cycle where certain Indian-Americans succeed, and I think they've inspired others to do the same," Natarajan said. "I have no idea what my part is in that, if any."

Here are some other things to know about this year's contest:

HIGH-STAKES TEST

The bee began with a written spelling and vocabulary test. It's the biggest factor in determining the roughly 50 spellers who will advance to Thursday's finals, and the consensus was that it was very difficult.

The field of spellers expanded by more than 200 this year because Scripps started a wild-card program to give opportunities to more kids from highly competitive regions. As a result, Scripps had to craft a test that would separate the most skilled and prepared spellers.

"They made it hard on purpose," said Jacob Williamson, a former speller and a student at Georgetown University who is coaching five spellers this year.

The moments after the test are among the most nerve-wracking for spellers, who spill out into the halls outside the bee stage and frantically Google the answers.

"The vocab was kinda hard this year," said 11-year-old Ashrita Gandhari, who made last year's finals. "It was definitely harder than last year."

Even some of the most accomplished spellers said they missed a few of the vocabulary words, but they were still reasonably confident they'd get through to the finals.

"It was fine, actually. I didn't expect it to be fine," said 13-year-old Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama, who finished seventh last year. "I think at worst I missed five."

OOPS

Longtime bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly, revered by spellers for his gentle manner and meticulous accuracy, had a rare slip-up.

Thirteen-year-old Tara Singh of Louisville, Kentucky, got "Diplodocus" - a massive, herbivorous dinosaur - and when she asked Bailly for the language of origin, he said, "dioecious is made up of Greek elements," using the word that the previous speller had missed.

"Um, what was my word?" Tara asked.

QUESTION TIME

Spellers know what questions they can ask Bailly and expect to get useful information in response. That doesn't stop some from trying to get more.

"Can you, like, repeat it slowly?" asked Annie Huang of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, when she got "menehune," a Hawaiian-derived word for mythological, forest-dwelling dwarves.

"Is there, like, a root word or something?" she asked, only to be reminded that spellers have to ask for a specific root and define it to receive that information.

Annie gave it one more shot before she misspelled the word.

"Is the spelling, like, counterintuitive in any way?"

"That depends on your intuition," Bailly replied.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.