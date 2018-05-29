Son of National Spelling Bee champ hopes to make history

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.

(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...

A fire department diver responding to a report of a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee investigating allegations of misconduct by the Republican governor.

A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach says she didn't spit at the officers before the altercation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Adom Appiah, 14, from Spartanburg, S.C., celebrates after spelling his word correctly during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Saisurya Lakkimsetti, 9, from Tulsa, Okla., walks to the microphone during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Noah King, 11, from Butner, N.C., spells his word during the 2nd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill, Md.

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - The domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on long enough that a second generation has emerged.

Last year, Mira Dedhia, whose mother competed in the bee three times, finished third. This year, the first child of a former champion is competing.

Dr. Balu Natarajan, a physician from Hinsdale, Illinois, won in 1985 by spelling "milieu," a word that almost certainly wouldn't be used beyond preliminary rounds today. His 12-year-old son, Atman Balakrishnan, is making his debut this year, and his ultimate goal is to equal his father's achievement.

No pressure, though.

"He does help me and try to make me work harder, because he knows that I want this," Atman said. "If he knew that I did not want this, he would not push me."

The bee began Tuesday with 516 spellers, by far the most in its history. The expanded field means three full days of spelling instead of two. The 50 or so spellers who make the finals will be announced Wednesday, then compete Thursday until a champion is crowned. As usual, most of the presumed favorites are Indian-American.

Natarajan was the first Indian-American to win. Another followed in 1988. Eighteen of the past 22 champions have been Indian-American, including three years when there were co-champions.

Natarajan is on the board of the North South Foundation, a nonprofit that hosts national competitions in spelling and other subjects and has served as a training ground for nearly all the recent champions. That's just one reason among many for the success of Indian-Americans.

"It's become now kind of a good cycle where certain Indian-Americans succeed, and I think they've inspired others to do the same," Natarajan said. "I have no idea what my part is in that, if any."

This year's bee has 516 spellers, roughly a fourfold increase over Natarajan's first bee. That's not the only thing that has changed.

"The word bank of most of the spellers or many of the spellers has just gone up dramatically," he said. "I think you could win the spelling bee back then by knowing maybe 10,000 words, and now the kids who win have to know somewhere between 40-and-80,000 words."

Here are some other things to know about Tuesday's first day of spelling:

HIGH-STAKES TEST

The bee begins with a written spelling and vocabulary test. It's the biggest factor in determining the roughly 50 spellers who will advance to Thursday's finals, and the consensus was that it was very difficult.

The field of spellers expanded by more than 200 this year because Scripps started a wild-card program to give opportunities to more kids from highly competitive regions. As a result, Scripps had to craft a test that would separate the most skilled and prepared spellers.

"They made it hard on purpose," said Jacob Williamson, a former speller and a student at Georgetown University who is coaching five spellers this year.

The moments after the test are among the most nerve-wracking for spellers, who spill out into the halls outside the bee stage and frantically Google the answers.

"The vocab was kinda hard this year," said 11-year-old Ashrita Gandhari, who made last year's finals. "It was definitely harder than last year."

Even some of the most accomplished spellers said they missed a few of the vocabulary words, but they were still reasonably confident they'd get through to the finals.

"It was fine, actually. I didn't expect it to be fine," said 13-year-old Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama, who finished seventh last year. "I think at worst I missed five."

OOPS

Longtime bee pronouncer Jacques Bailly, revered by spellers for his gentle manner and meticulous accuracy, had a rare slip-up.

Thirteen-year-old Tara Singh of Louisville, Kentucky, got "Diplodocus" - a massive, herbivorous dinosaur - and when she asked Bailly for the language of origin, he said, "dioecious is made up of Greek elements," using the word that the previous speller had missed.

"Um, what was my word?" Tara asked.

QUESTION TIME

Spellers know what questions they can ask Bailly and expect to get useful information in response. That doesn't stop some from trying to get more.

"Can you, like, repeat it slowly?" asked Annie Huang of Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, when she got "menehune," a Hawaiian-derived word for mythological, forest-dwelling dwarves.

"Is there, like, a root word or something?" she asked, only to be reminded that spellers have to ask for a specific root and define it to receive that information.

Annie gave it one more shot before she misspelled the word.

"Is the spelling, like, counterintuitive in any way?"

"That depends on your intuition," Bailly replied.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.