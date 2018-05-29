Tulsa Welding School Graduate Shot, Killed In Indianapolis

A 21-year-old graduate from Tulsa Welding School was shot and killed over the holiday weekend in Indianapolis.

Reyshaun Roberts' family said it started as a dispute at a McDonald’s drive-thru window.

The family said an upset customer found Roberts outside the restaurant and shot him. Roberts died in the hospital the next day.

"Over $5. He lost his life over $5,” said Reyshaun’s brother, Jay Roberts. “It just hurts now cause I got to grow up without a big brother.”

Family said Roberts just moved to Indianapolis six months ago after graduating from welding school.

Police said, so far, no one has been arrested.