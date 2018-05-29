10 states back Arkansas' court fight over lawmaker testimony - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

10 states back Arkansas' court fight over lawmaker testimony

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Ten states back Arkansas' argument that legislators should not be forced to provide documents or testify regarding a state law that prevents cities and counties from banning discrimination against LGBT people.

The states on Tuesday asked to file a brief in support of Arkansas before the state Supreme Court, which last year halted efforts by the university city of Fayetteville and the American Civil Liberties Union to seek the documents and testimony from the two legislators who sponsored the 2015 law. The states requesting to file the brief are Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

The Arkansas Supreme Court struck down Fayetteville's anti-discrimination ordinance last year, saying it violates the law. But justices didn't rule on the constitutionality of the law itself.

