Oklahoma Cyclists 'Remember The Removal' By Retracing Trail Of Tears

Ten Oklahoma cyclists are getting ready for a nearly 1,000-mile journey retracing the Northern Trail of Tears.

The Cherokee Nation hosted a send-off ceremony Tuesday morning in Tahlequah for the 11th Remember the Removal bike ride.

The ride is meant to pay tribute to their ancestors who took the same trip 180 years ago.

"During training, these riders learned all about that. They know about what happened those first days and they know what our ancestors went through to survive," they said.

Riders will meet eight other cyclists from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for the ride.

They'll start the trip in Georgia on June 3rd and it will end back in Tahlequah on June 21st.