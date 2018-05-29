TPD Releases Body Cam Footage Of Chase Turned Manhunt

TPD has released body camera video of a chase turned manhunt that ended with one man behind bars.

Matthew Bethel has a long criminal history in Creek, Wagoner and now Tulsa counties. According to the Department of Corrections, Bethel has only been out of jail for about a year.

Tulsa police body cam video shows the moment a police K9 found Bethel hiding under a house near 31st and Harvard.

Police said it all started when they tried to pull Bethel over in a stolen truck on May 8th.

Video shows the officer turn on his lights, that's when Bethel runs a stop sign and takes off through a neighborhood.

The video shows Bethel as he passes the TPS administration building before blowing through an intersection.

He then pulled into a dead end and bailed out of the truck running into a gated community. The officer chase after him.

Soon after, the K9 unit and other officers began their search, ending up under a house.

Finally, with the help of the K9, Bethel surrendered with bites to his arm and leg.

Bethel was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bethel has an active warrant out of Wagoner County for drug possession and resisting arrest.

His history in Creek County includes assault and battery and several different drug convictions.