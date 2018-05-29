TPD Releases Body Cam Footage Of Chase Turned Manhunt - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

TPD Releases Body Cam Footage Of Chase Turned Manhunt

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

TPD has released body camera video of a chase turned manhunt that ended with one man behind bars.

Matthew Bethel has a long criminal history in Creek, Wagoner and now Tulsa counties. According to the Department of Corrections, Bethel has only been out of jail for about a year.

Tulsa police body cam video shows the moment a police K9 found Bethel hiding under a house near 31st and Harvard.

Police said it all started when they tried to pull Bethel over in a stolen truck on May 8th.

Video shows the officer turn on his lights, that's when Bethel runs a stop sign and takes off through a neighborhood.

The video shows Bethel as he passes the TPS administration building before blowing through an intersection.

He then pulled into a dead end and bailed out of the truck running into a gated community. The officer chase after him.

Soon after, the K9 unit and other officers began their search, ending up under a house.

Finally, with the help of the K9, Bethel surrendered with bites to his arm and leg.

Bethel was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bethel has an active warrant out of Wagoner County for drug possession and resisting arrest.

His history in Creek County includes assault and battery and several different drug convictions.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.