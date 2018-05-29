The Latest: GOP leaders say resignation puts Missouri first

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.

A fire department diver responding to a report of a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee investigating allegations of misconduct by the Republican governor.

A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach says she didn't spit at the officers before the altercation.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, and Majority Leader Rob Vescovo issued a joint statement Tuesday, moments after Greitens announced he was stepping down Friday.

They said as public servants, their duty is to put the best interests of the people first and, "The Governor's decision today honors that duty and allows Missouri to move forward."

The three leaders also pledged to help ensure a smooth transition to power for Lt. Gov. Mike Parson as he takes over for Greitens.

They also thanked members of a special House investigatory committee and said for their "serious and professional" manner.

___

4:50 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he is resigning after months of what he called "legal harassment."

The Republican governor made the startling announcement Tuesday. He will resign effective 5 p.m. Friday.

The resignation comes amid a special session in which the state Legislature is considering impeachment. Two potential criminal cases against Greitens remain unresolved.

Greitens said in a brief statement that the past few months have been "incredibly difficult" for him, his family and friends. He says that while he has made mistakes, he has broken no laws.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed earlier this month, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges. Prosecutors say Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.

Greitens also was charged in April for allegedly using a charity donor list for political purposes.

___

4:30 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has resigned amid criminal and legislative investigations stemming from an extramarital affair and campaign finance questions.

The 44-year-old Rhodes Scholar and ex-Navy SEAL made the announcement Tuesday. The resignation takes effect Friday.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens on Feb. 22 on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The charge was dismissed during jury selection, but a special prosecutor was considering whether to refile charges. Prosecutors say he took a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair without her consent in 2015, before his election.

The woman told a legislative committee Greitens restrained, slapped, shoved and threatened her during sexual encounters.

The Missouri Legislature began meeting in special session less than two weeks ago to consider impeachment.

Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.

___

3:50 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is facing possible impeachment over an extramarital affair and allegations of misuse of a charity donor list, will make a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Republican first-term governor says Greitens will make a statement at 4:15 p.m. in the governor's office. Spokesman Parker Briden did not offer any further details.

The announcement came the same day Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that a secret group supporting Greitens, A New Missouri, must turn over correspondence and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri.

He also ordered it turn over documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

___

2:45 p.m.

An attorney for a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is considering appealing a judge's order for the group to comply with a legislative subpoena seeking documents.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled Tuesday that A New Missouri must turn over correspondence and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri.

He also ordered it turn over documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway represents both Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri. Hanaway said she was pleased Beetem allowed the redaction of donors' names from the documents it must turn over. She said an appeal is under consideration.

The House committee is weighing whether to recommend Greitens' impeachment for alleged campaign finance violations.

___

12:15 p.m.

A Republican consultant is testifying about efforts by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to lay the groundwork for a political campaign long before Greitens officially created a fundraising committee.

Consultant Michael Hafner was testifying Tuesday before a Missouri House investigatory committee considering whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.

Committee members questioned Hafner about emails he had written and received arranging meetings for Greitens with potential donors and campaign vendors in 2014. Greitens didn't formally launch a candidate exploratory committee until February 2015.

Hafner said Greitens' promotional company paid him more than $500 for political work before Greitens' political committee was formed.

State law requires candidates to form committees when they raise or spend more than $500.

___

10:45 a.m.

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee trying to determine whether to bring impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.

The ruling Tuesday by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem applies to an organization called A New Missouri, a social welfare nonprofit created shortly after Greitens took office in order to support his agenda.

A House investigatory committee is seeking communications and documents showing potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and A New Missouri. It also is seeking documents on communications and expenditures by A New Missouri related to media advertising.

An attorney for Greitens' campaign and A New Missouri argued that the subpoena was beyond the scope of the committee's investigation.

