Tulsa Climbing Gym To Offer Summer Camp

In the next two weeks, Tulsa's first climbing gym will open its doors to the public.

Climb Tulsa is one of only a few hundred across the united states.

If you drive on the Broken Arrow Expressway in Midtown, you've probably seen it. Climb Tulsa, near 31st and Yale, is owned by Tulsa filmmaker Jason Burks and he can't wait for the public to get a look inside.

10-year-old Alex Cassel started climbing about a year ago and calls it a mix of a little adrenaline and a lot of fun.

"You do have to practice a lot. It is hard at the beginning but you do work on it and you can get really strong,” Cassel said.

His younger sisters Alex and Avery have taken quite a liking to it as well and their dad couldn't be happier.

“Kids get to see themselves get better because they can climb something they couldn't last month as they get stronger and more proficient with their technical skills,” said David Cassel.

In the next two weeks, Climb Tulsa will open to the public and owner Jason Burks said while this project had its challenges, it has been a dream of his to open a climbing gym like this in Tulsa.

There’s something for everyone; high-end training walls for the most experienced down to areas designed for the little ones.

“Honestly I just like kids doing something other than watching tv or playing video games or sitting on the phone. When you’re climbing it takes both hands so you’re not going to be using your phone when you’re climbing,” Burks said.

Alex will be a regular at climb Tulsa. After all, he's got plans.

News On 6’s Meagan Farley: Is there an Olympic team for climbing?

Alex Cassel: Well not yet, maybe 2019 the next Olympics.

Farley: Is that your goal?

Alex: Eventually.

There is a kid’s camp that kicks off next month at climb Tulsa. For more information, click here.