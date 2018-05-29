Sex Offender Arrested For Raping Woman In Tulsa Storage Unit

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of raping a woman inside an east Tulsa storage unit he’d been living in.

Police said the 68-year-old victim was leaving a neighborhood bar when a man jumped into her car and forced her to drive to storage units near 21st and Sheridan.

They said Orlin Dill, a convicted sex offender, dragged the woman inside storage unit number five and raped her.

Dill has several past felony convictions, including one for rape in Tulsa County in 1996. For that, he was sentenced to 20 years but got out after 12.

Police said he's been registering every week in Tulsa but said he's staying in a creek bed behind a tree line near 11th and Sheridan, not at the storage unit.

"He's been powering the small storage unit with car batteries for lights," Sergeant Jillian Phippen said.

The victim said after the man raped her he was going to assault her again, and that's when she fought back, even biting his privates.

"Man, she fought. She was grabbing at him, punching at him, grabbed a nearby razor to cut him with it. She was really fighting to get out of there," Phippen said.

She went back to the neighborhood bar she'd just left, told them what happened and police were called. Officers said they found Dill in the storage unit.

Phippen said, "It was very apparent he was trying to clean up the scene, wiping things down. Clearly, he'd done something he didn't want anyone to know."

They arrested him for rape and hope the district attorney will add charges for kidnapping and failing to register his correct address.

Police said they do have other sex offenders living in storage units inside the City of Tulsa and said it does not violate the sex offender registry rules.