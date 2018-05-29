Sex Offender Arrested For Raping Woman In Tulsa Storage Unit

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of raping a woman inside an east Tulsa storage unit he’d been living in.More >>
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of raping a woman inside an east Tulsa storage unit he’d been living in.More >>
TPD has released body camera video of a chase turned manhunt that ended with one man behind bars.More >>
TPD has released body camera video of a chase turned manhunt that ended with one man behind bars.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on