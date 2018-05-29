Lake Hefner Shooter Trained By CLEET, Passed Psych Test - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lake Hefner Shooter Trained By CLEET, Passed Psych Test

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Before Alexander Tilghman opened fire at Louie’s Grill and Bar on Lake Hefner, he was licensed as an armed security officer receiving the same kind of training and background checks as most police officers in the state receive. 

Tilghman held a valid armed security license that he got through his training at CLEET. 

Tilghman posted about two dozen videos on YouTube in the month before the shooting where he talks about demons taunting him and clones replacing people. But despite his mental issues, he passed a psychological test called the MMPI personality test to get his armed security guard license from The Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, known as CLEET.

“MMPI or equivalent you'd have to successfully complete and be found to be not at risk. And once that's done I think you have to do that before you even go through the firearms training,” said Gerald Konkler, CLEET’s General Council.

The MMPI is a long test; more than 567 true or false questions that assesses personality traits and psychopathology.

"It's probably two or three hours out of your life you're never going to get back.  It's a lot of questions,” said Konkler.    

CLEET told News 9 Tilghman passed the psych test and received his armed security guards license, which is good for three years, but they can’t say when he received it and there really isn’t much more the agency can legally say about Tilghman’s file.

"No there's not,” said Konkler. “And specifically, the statutes in the open records act with private investigators and security guard licensing act limit the authority of CLEET to release information relative to application information."

