Judge considering fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.More >>
Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.More >>
AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>
Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions...More >>
A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.More >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal judge in Philadelphia heard arguments Wednesday in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.
The league last month cited an independent study it said found that more than 400 claims had been recommended for denial based on evidence of fraud by attorneys, doctors and former players.
Plaintiffs' lawyers contend the league is not awarding settlement funds fast enough, and at least two of the attorneys Wednesday said the investigator is unnecessary.
The league says attempts to scam the system are responsible for delays.
The NFL has asked that the investigator be granted subpoena power and the ability to compel testimony to determine whether more punitive actions are necessary upon fraud findings.
