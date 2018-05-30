76ers exec accused of trashing others anonymously on Twitter

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

New law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.

(Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell, who has been charged with assault in the arrest...

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer's last days infringed on its intellectual property.

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi...

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

With the Scripps National Spelling Bee extended to three days this year, longtime pronouncer Jacques Bailly finally needed some help.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Pronouncer Brian Sietsema, right, speaks during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers are investigating whether team president Bryan Colangelo used a variety of Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some of his own players and fellow executives and defend himself against criticism from fans and the sports media.

The allegations, reported Tuesday by the sports website The Ringer , raised questions about Colangelo's future and that of the NBA team itself, a rising franchise heading into perhaps its most important summer ever as it tries to attract free agents to contend for championships.

The five Twitter accounts under suspicion took aim at Philadelphia players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel, according to The Ringer.

Among other things, the user or users of the accounts complained that Embiid, the 24-year-old All-Star center, was "playing like a toddler having tantrums" and was "a bit lazy," ''selfish" and "acting like a tool."

The user of one of the accounts claimed to know Colangelo and described him more than once as a "class act." The tweets also raised the question of whether Colangelo used the anonymous accounts to divulge team strategy and details about players' medical conditions.

Colangelo acknowledged using one of the accounts to monitor the NBA industry and other current events but said he wasn't familiar with the four others.

"The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter," the Sixers said Wednesday in a statement. "We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded."

Embiid, Philly's franchise star, made a few wisecracks about the furor for his 1.4 million Twitter followers before standing up for Colangelo.

"All jokes asides I don't believe the story," he tweeted. "That would be just insane."

The Ringer said it had been monitoring the accounts since February, when it received an anonymous tip. It said it found numerous connections among the accounts that suggested the same person was behind them.

The Ringer said it initially asked the Sixers about just two of the accounts, and the same day the three others were suddenly made private.

For the Sixers, the first order of business is determining whether the accounts are, in fact, Colangelo's.

The Sixers had at least 20 impostor accounts shut down this season with people pretending to be Colangelo, a person familar with the investigation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the probe is not over.

If the investigation shows that Colangelo is in any way connected to the accounts, the organization's reputation would be heavily damaged as it tries to chase big free agents like LeBron James, Paul George or other All-Stars.

Colangelo, the son of longtime sports executive Jerry Colangelo, was hired as president of basketball operations in 2016 after Hinkie abruptly resigned. Hinkie was the architect behind what the team calls The Process - the long-term tearing down and rebuilding of the Sixers.

Colangelo previously served as Raptors general manager. He lost his job there after Toronto missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, and Ujiri took over basketball operations.

According to The Ringer, one of the Twitter accounts it connected to Colangelo bristled at the suggestion that Hinkie deserved credit for the Sixers' turnaround.

"BC has done nothing but clean up hinkie's mess," the account user wrote in January 2017, referring to Colangelo. Another post lamented that Ujiri hadn't done anything to make the Raptors better.

Colangelo has been blamed by Philly fans for the so-far disastrous deal that brought Fultz to the Sixers. One of the accounts that The Ringer linked to Colangelo blamed Fultz's poor performance on his longtime trainer and his "so called mentor/father figure."

Colangelo was likewise criticized when Noel was sent to the Dallas Mavericks in 2017. The Twitter accounts defended the trade, describing Noel as a "selfish punk" who was "behaving like a vulture" and was "bad for locker room."

"Bc is class act not a bad guy," the Twitter user added.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

