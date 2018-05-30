Man Shot While Sitting On Tulsa Home's Front Porch, Police Say

Police look for three men after officers say a man is shot while he was sitting in a chair on his front porch late Tuesday.

Officers say they got the call just before 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 5300 block of North Johnstown Avenue.

Police Sgt. August Terbrock says they arrived to find the victim who had been shot once in the torso. EMSA took the man to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

He says the three men were last seen getting into a dark colored SUV which then left.

Police are hoping to talk with the victim about the shooting.