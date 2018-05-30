Broken Arrow Memorial Park Groundbreaking At Site Of Former Bever Home

The City of Broken Arrow is holding a groundbreaking for a memorial park on the property where the Bever house once stood.

The memorial park will be where the family once lived at 709 Magnolia Court. It's also where Robert and Michael Bever murdered their parents and three of their younger siblings in 2015.

The park is in memory of the Bever family murder victims as well as to honor the first responders who came to the crime scene that night.

People were drawn to the home after the murders and it was badly damaged by arson and vandalism. Volunteers formed a foundation and raised money to purchase the property a year ago.

The foundation chose to demolish the residence and donors came together to create a memorial at the site.

The groundbreaking is set for 10:30 a.m.