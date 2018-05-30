Trash Truck Crash Stops Traffic On Tulsa Highway Early Wednesday

The Broken Arrow Expressway is back open near Houston and Denver after a trash truck driver lost control and rolled his truck early Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash shut down the eastbound lanes at around 1:45 a.m. until a wrecker could remove the truck. The BA Expressway was reopened at about 2:40 a.m.

Troopers say the trash truck's driver was not injured in the crash.