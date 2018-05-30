Polish police hold Nigerian man wanted in US over $7m fraud - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Polish police hold Nigerian man wanted in US over $7m fraud

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-05-30 11:38:57 GMT
    Poland's police say they have arrested a Nigerian man who is wanted in the United States for alleged cyberfraud and extortion done over the internet totaling an estimated $7 million.More >>
WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's police say they have arrested a Nigerian man who is wanted in the United States for alleged cyberfraud and extortion done over the internet totaling an estimated $7 million.

The Police Central Bureau of Investigation said in a communique Wednesday that the 27-year-old Nigerian was tracked down in the southwestern city of Wroclaw, as a result of cooperation with the FBI and Interpol, which had circulated a warrant for the man. The police raid took him by surprise, the communique said.

The man is suspected of banking fraud, extortion and theft of online banking access data.

He remains under arrest pending extradition to the United States.

