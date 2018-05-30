Police: Armed Men Rob Broken Arrow QuikTrip

Police are looking for two armed men who they say robbed a Broken Arrow QuikTrip early Wednesday.

The store is located on 71st Street South at 129th East Avenue.

Officers says the two men, wearing hoodies and holding handguns, walked into the store before 4 a.m. and demanded cash from a store clerk.

After getting the money, the pair got into a car which left heading north on 129th East Avenue.

Police don't have good descriptions of the two men, but add, no one in the store was injured during the robbery.