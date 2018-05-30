Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions went beyond dubious doctoring.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). People enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Four former USC students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual b...

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Officials have knocked on the doors of Hawaii residents riding out an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of K...

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...

Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney defended himself at a debate Tuesday from attacks on his status as recent Utah transplant who has previously criticized President Donald Trump.

(Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool). Utah Senate candidates, state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney shake hands at the beginning of a Senate Republican primary debate, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in ...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Dania Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard Michael Vasta paddles out, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as his colleague Peter Fournier watches from a beach tower in Dania Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael Parson presides over a special session of the Missouri Legislature at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri Gov. Eric Gr...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation announcement Tuesday will elevate another military veteran and conservative Republican to the state's top job, and his experience working with legislators could smooth his transition to power.

Mike Parson will automatically ascend from lieutenant governor to governor on Friday when Greitens steps down. The current governor announced his plans to depart as the Legislature met in a special session to determine whether he should be impeached following investigations of his political and personal life.

Parson, 62, spent more than a decade as a legislator representing southwest Missouri, experience that will likely give him a better working relationship with lawmakers than Greitens, 44, who was a political novice when elected governor in 2016.

"He's tried and tested," Republican Rep. Bryan Spencer said of Parson on Tuesday. "He has a lot of friends in (Jefferson City), and I think that will be beneficial for him to get things done."

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL and Rhodes scholar, came into office criticizing "corrupt career politicians." He repeatedly clashed with fellow Republicans on issues such as lawmaker pay and his moves to create a majority on the State Board of Education that would fire the education commissioner - a priority Greitens never fully explained.

A nonprofit formed to promote Greitens' political agenda, using funds from non-disclosed donors, ran attack ads against Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf, a frequent critic of opposed Greitens' proposals and tactics.

"Every time Greitens attacks the senators or calls us all career politicians, that makes Parson look better," Sen. Paul Wieland, a St. Louis-area Republican who butted heads with Greitens, said shortly after Greitens was indicted.

"When I look at the two of them, here's one of the biggest differences: Parson respects the office, he respects the institution of the Senate, he respects state government, he respects this building," Wieland said.

Parson served two tours in the Military Police, in Germany and Hawaii, for the U.S. Army. He later spent 12 years as Polk County sheriff. He spent another dozen years serving in the Missouri Legislature, where he strongly opposed abortion and supported the National Rifle Association. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.

Parson also is a third-generation farmer who successfully sought an amendment to the Missouri Constitution designed to protect farmers from having to modify their practices to satisfy the concerns of animal-rights groups. Voters narrowly approved the amendment in 2014, amid strong opposition from the Humane Society of the United States and questions about whether it protected out-of-state farm owners.

"He's a simple guy," Wieland said. "That's not a negative. He is what he is. There's no pretention. He doesn't try to put on airs or pretend like he's something he's not."

Parson's annual financial disclosure forms show that he and his wife, Teresa, have acquired more agricultural land over the past decade, growing their property to 90 acres in 2016 from 22 acres in 2007. The couple also operated rental properties and had an interest in two golf courses over the past decade. His wife is a bank loan officer.

After taking office, Parson investigated complaints about the treatment of patients at the state veterans' home in St. Louis and, in December, called for the ouster of its administrator. Greitens followed up by appointing five new members to the Missouri Veterans Commission and directing them to fire the administrator.

Parson also garnered headlines for seeking an increase in his office's budget to hire a personal driver. The state also added $54,000 to its budget to remodel the lieutenant governor's Capitol office for the first time in 12 years after Parson was elected.

Parson has been a strong abortion opponent and enjoyed the National Rifle Association's endorsement in his 2016 campaign. In 2007, as a Missouri House member, Parson backed legislation to strengthen a law allowing home, business and vehicle owners to use deadly force in warding off attackers.

He initially planned to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2016, but he opted out of the crowded field and entered the race for lieutenant governor instead. He raised $2.9 million in contributions, including $200,000 from the Republican State Leadership Committee. He won by more than 10 percentage points over Democrat Russ Carnahan, the son of the late Democratic Gov. Mel Carnahan.

He underwent heart surgery on Christmas Eve in 2016 to remove blockage but recovered in time for the inaugural ceremony less than three weeks later.

Parson was born in Wheatland, Missouri, and graduated from Wheatland High School in 1973. He and his wife have two children and five grandchildren.

___

Hanna reported from Topeka, Kansas. Margaret Stafford in Kansas City, Missouri, also contributed to this story.

___

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.