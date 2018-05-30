Severe Storms Leave Behind Damage In Woods County

Severe storms hit hard in parts of the state last night, including areas of Waynoka.

The Eastman building, a notable building in Waynoka, was damaged in Tuesday night's storms. The building was most recently used as a hotel. The area is currently blocked off after the roof ripped off and bricks fell all over the pavement.

"Every time we lose a building, it hurts because it changes things. You go around town and you're starting to see a lot of vacant lots," said resident James Stallings.

The area also saw plenty of tree debris, due to severe winds. Much of town was under a severe storm and tornado warning for parts of Tuesday night.

The NWS confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in Waynoka between 7:00-8:00 p.m.

The Woods County Sheriff's Office confirmed there are no reports of injuries.