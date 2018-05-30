Oklahoma man charged with murder in woman's overdose death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with first-degree murder for the 2017 drug overdose death of a woman in southern Oklahoma.

Attorney General Mike Hunter says the charge was filed Friday against 36-year-old Howard Timken Jr. of Duncan for the death of 33-year-old Kimberly Ford.

Timken is currently jailed on an unrelated charge and court records do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Hunter says Timken sold heroin and methamphetamine to Ford in May 2017 and that after Ford injected herself with the drugs she complained of feeling "weird."

Hunter says Ford was taken to a hospital where she died and that an autopsy determined the cause of death to be methamphetamine toxicity.

