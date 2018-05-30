Tulsa Baker Helping Salvation Army On National Donut Day

Friday, June 1st is National Donut Day and Merritt's Bakery in Tulsa is celebrating by donating a portion of their sales to the Salvation Army.

Larry Merritt as well as one of the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies, Samantha Knappen stopped by 6 In The Morning on Wednesday.

Merritt's Bakery will donate 20-percent of all donut sales to the Salvation Army between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 1st.