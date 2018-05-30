Sen. Lankford: "I Don't Consider The President A Role Model For My Kids"

Sen. Lankford says he doesn't seek the spotlight, but he also doesn't shy away from it, as has become clear from his increasing exposure in national media.

U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said he does not consider President Trump a role model to his kids.

Lankford said this on MSNBC over the holiday weekend. He's been critical of the President before but these terms were more stark than we're used to hearing from the normally reserved senator.

"I don't consider the President a role model for my kids...I don't speak that way. I don't tweet that way. I don't interact with people that way. I don't treat my staff the way he treats his staff. But that is who the American people selected," Lankford said.

He went on to say that the "Me Too" Movement has meant a shift in culture and people have begun looking at the personal life of celebrities, journalists and politicians demanding better.

Lankford was on the show to talk about recently passed sexual harassment policies in the Senate for staff after a string of Sexual harassment scandals and resignations in Washington, D.C.

The senator also added everyone should hold each other to a higher standard but did not address claims made by eleven women that the president had harassed or assaulted them.