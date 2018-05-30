Sen. Lankford: "I Don't Consider The President A Role Model For My Kids"

Valerie Jarrett, one of Barack Obama's top advisers, responded after actress and comedian Roseanne Barr compared her to an ape in a tweet.More >>
Valerie Jarrett, one of Barack Obama's top advisers, responded after actress and comedian Roseanne Barr compared her to an ape in a tweet.More >>
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Wednesday less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building.More >>
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Wednesday less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building.More >>
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Wednesday less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building.More >>
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Wednesday less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building.More >>
U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said he does not consider President Trump a role model to his kids.More >>
U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said he does not consider President Trump a role model to his kids.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.