Ammunition found in home of man who shot inside restaurant

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police recovered ammunition among other items from the home of a man who shot and wounded patrons inside an Oklahoma restaurant last week.

The warrant to search the apartment of 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman was issued just more than four hours after police say Tilghman wounded three people about 6:30 p.m. last Thursday at Louie's On The Lake. A fourth person fell and broke his arm in the chaos after the shooting before Tilghman was fatally shot by two civilians.

The warrant filed Tuesday says 9 millimeter ammunition, notebook writings, a computer, a laptop and cellphones were taken from the apartment.

Police have not said what type of handgun was used by Tilghman, who was certified as an armed security guard.

