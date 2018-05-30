Delta Flight Diverted To Tulsa After 'Disturbance' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Delta Flight Diverted To Tulsa After 'Disturbance'

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the plane arriving at the gate. Photo of the plane arriving at the gate.
Photo of police and security waiting for the jet at the gate. Photo of police and security waiting for the jet at the gate.
Image of the man being arrested. Image of the man being arrested.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Delta Airlines flight diverted to Tulsa after a disturbance just before noon on Wednesday.

Police and security officers met the plane when it arrived at the gate and a witness said a man was taken into custody. 

As police escorted him out of the gate area, he said, "I made a mistake, man." Police have not released the man's identity. 

According to FlightAware.com, it was Delta flight 1156, en route from Portland to Atlanta. It landed in Tulsa at about 11:30 a.m.

The airline released the following statement about the incident:

"Delta flight 1156 from Portland to Atlanta diverted to Tulsa due to an unruly passenger. The flight landed without incident in Tulsa and the customer was met by law enforcement. Delta is working to prepare the aircraft to continue on to Atlanta. Delta apologizes to our customers delayed by this diversion."

The airline says the Boeing 737-900 was carrying 172 passengers and six crew members. No one was hurt. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.