Delta Flight Diverted To Tulsa After 'Disturbance'

Photo of police and security waiting for the jet at the gate.

Photo of the plane arriving at the gate.

A Delta Airlines flight diverted to Tulsa after a disturbance just before noon on Wednesday.

Police and security officers met the plane when it arrived at the gate and a witness said a man was taken into custody.

As police escorted him out of the gate area, he said, "I made a mistake, man." Police have not released the man's identity.

According to FlightAware.com, it was Delta flight 1156, en route from Portland to Atlanta. It landed in Tulsa at about 11:30 a.m.

The airline released the following statement about the incident:

"Delta flight 1156 from Portland to Atlanta diverted to Tulsa due to an unruly passenger. The flight landed without incident in Tulsa and the customer was met by law enforcement. Delta is working to prepare the aircraft to continue on to Atlanta. Delta apologizes to our customers delayed by this diversion."

The airline says the Boeing 737-900 was carrying 172 passengers and six crew members. No one was hurt.