Disturbance diverts Portland to Atlanta flight to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Delta Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta was diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, because of an onboard disturbance involving a passenger.

Tulsa International Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins says Delta flight 1156 landed about 11:30 a.m. and the passenger was removed to be questioned by the FBI.

Higgins said she did not know the nature of the disturbance and a Delta spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Higgins said the aircraft was refueling shortly after 1:15 p.m. and would resume the flight to Atlanta.

