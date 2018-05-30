Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r... (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-05-31 01:38:14 GMT
    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going...More >>
    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die.".More >>

  • The Latest: Next governor will take oath in private ceremony

    The Latest: Next governor will take oath in private ceremony

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-05-31 01:19:02 GMT
    (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...
    St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".More >>
    St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".More >>

  • Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-05-31 01:38:06 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.More >>
    •   

By The Associated Press

Ambien and similar sleep aids are well-known for sometimes causing some weird behavioral side effects, but changing one's political or cultural views is not one of them.

Roseanne Barr partly blamed the insomnia drug in explaining a tweet that led ABC to cancel her show: "It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting," she wrote.

Until this week, Ambien's most headline-grabbing behavioral side effect was "sleep-driving," essentially sleepwalking except getting behind the wheel and going for a drive with no memory of doing so.

But people also have reported making phone calls, eating meals, having sex and doing other things that they don't remember after taking so-called "sedative-hypnotic" medications. People charged with crimes occasionally even have tried "the Ambien defense."

Doctors call these "complex sleep behaviors." On its official Ambien labeling, manufacturer Sanofi calls the side effects "abnormal thinking and behavioral changes" - changes that can include decreased inhibition.

"It's behavior that's done when the individual is in a sense both asleep and awake at the same time," explained University of Pittsburgh sleep medicine specialist Dr. Daniel Buysse. It's not so different from how people sometimes behave under the influence of alcohol, he added, and it can be hard to tell if the behavior really was due to the drug.

And while it's not clear how common such side effects are, Ambien's instructions clearly state: Take it right before you get into bed, and only if you plan to stay there for 7 or 8 hours.

"You should take it and lie down. Read a book or something" but don't wander around or get on the computer or do other things waiting for the medicine to kick in, said Dr. Marc Schlosberg, a sleep medicine specialist at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Sanofi said Wednesday in a tweet that "while all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."

Barr later tweeted that she has had odd experiences while taking the drug late at night. "I blame myself, not Ambien," she tweeted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.