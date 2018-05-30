2-Year-Old Seen In Tulsa Street Leads To Child Endangerment Arrest

A Tulsa woman is in jail after police say she left her two young children alone at an apartment overnight.

Tulsa police arrested 26-year-old Whitney Anderson after learning that she left her 2-year-old and 8-year-old boys alone for several hours Tuesday night.

Police became involved when a witness told them a 2-year-old boy was seen standing in the middle of E. 31st Street by himself with no shirt or shoes on around 11:30 p.m.

After searching the area for a parent for over 30 minutes, police made contact with the child’s neighbor and learned that he lived in an apartment near 31st and Mingo, reports say.

Police got to the apartment to find the door open and the 8-year-old asleep on the couch. After entering and waking him up, the boy told police that his mother had left the two kids alone and told them she wasn’t coming back until the next day.

The apartment complex security officer told police that Anderson was their mother and that she had left around 8:30 that evening.

Anderson got back to the apartment around 3 a.m. and was arrested on complaints of child endangerment.