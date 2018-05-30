Oregon official apologizes after cryptic emergency alert

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has dozens of recommendations to make schools safer following the deadly shooting at a Texas high school.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has dozens of recommendations to make schools safer following the deadly shooting at a Texas high school.

Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions went beyond dubious doctoring.

Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). People enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Four former USC students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual b...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). People enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Four former USC students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual b...

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi...

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi...

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

By TOM JAMES

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The head of Oregon's emergency management agency has apologized after a cryptic emergency alert was forced out to cellphones in and around Oregon's capital city, displaying the words "Civil Emergency" and "Prepare for Action," but carrying little other information.

Andrew Phelps said late Tuesday that a technical glitch had cut off crucial information: that the alert concerned elevated levels of a natural toxin in a local reservoir. Children and people with compromised immune systems have been told not to drink tap water in the Salem, Oregon, area, after an algae bloom caused the spike.

"The integrated public alert warning system inadvertently defaulted to a generic message," Phelps said in a video posted on the social media by the Office of Emergency Management. "I apologize for the confusion and the anxiety this incomplete message has caused."

The incident marked a high-profile glitch in authorities' use of emergency alert systems, following a false alarm sent out by Hawaii officials in January warning of an incoming ballistic missile.

The systems are capable of pushing messages directly to every cellphone in a given area even if users haven't subscribed or downloaded an app. Phelps said the message had also been broadcast via local television stations.

Confusion surrounded the initial alert even within the emergency management agency, with a spokesperson telling reporters the message had caught them unawares and state police asking residents via a Facebook post not to call 911 about the alert.

Officials sent a second message 31 minutes later with more information and a link to a municipal website, which briefly crashed under the load.

Within hours of the alert going out Tuesday night, the aisles at one supermarket in the city's downtown center were stripped of bottled water, and a shopping cart lay tipped on its side in front of the empty shelves. Workers had brought out a pallet of sparkling water, which they placed at the front of the store, and told customers they hoped they'd get more regular water in the morning.

Wednesday morning Cole Mahaffey, a Salem resident, set down a case of bottled water he was carrying down the sidewalk and described the uneasy feeling of seeing the first alert arrive on his phone, with an ominous warning but no other information.

"It almost made me not want to go outside," Mahaffey said, adding that the alert caught him at the gym, and that he had interrupted his exercise routine to ask staff at the front desk if they knew what it was about. "I didn't know if there was something going on in the area, or if there was a shooter, you just had no way of knowing."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.