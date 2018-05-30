Two Arrested For Multiple Strong Arm Robberies In Tulsa

Tulsa police have arrested two people suspected of multiple strong arm robberies.

On Tuesday evening, Joseph Calzini, 21, and Summer Tarpley, 22, were taken into custody.

Officers say Tarpley drove Calzini to the locations of the robberies and helped him get away from each of the scenes.

They say the first robbery was at a business on South Sheridan, where Calzini stole money by grabbing it out of the clerk’s hand. Police say he used enough force to pull her partially across the counter.

In the second and third robberies, according to police, Calzini and Tarpley scouted out the locations and identified elderly victims.

They say Calzini stole a purse from one of the victims after punching her in the face multiple times.

At a different location, police say Calzini grabbed another elderly woman’s purse and pulled it off of her shoulder.

Police say Calzini and Tarpley admitted to the crimes and have been booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

They also say the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office has requested both suspects be held on outstanding warrants in Rogers County.