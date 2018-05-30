The Latest: Video of Vegas mass shooting has few new details

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

US delegation holds talks with North Korean officials in DMZ

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has dozens of recommendations to make schools safer following the deadly shooting at a Texas high school.

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

Judge blocked California law on life-ending drugs. Now what?

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die.".

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane...

The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.

76ers exec accused of trashing others anonymously on Twitter

Police in Las Vegas have released another batch of public records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

The Latest: Video of Vegas mass shooting has few new details

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer's last days infringed on its intellectual property.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on records released by Las Vegas police regarding the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Aerial video released by Las Vegas police provides a unique overview but little new information about the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history.

A quick review of footage released Wednesday includes six hours of video from a fixed-wing airplane.

The sequence began more than two hours after the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds at a concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.

Video also shows the gold-window facade of the hotel where the shooter had fired for about 10 minutes from the 32nd floor.

The footage scans the surrounding neighborhood and features eerie infrared eye-in-the-sky images.

After daylight, some of the newly released video shows investigators wearing yellow jackets beginning to explore debris around the grandstands, VIP area and green field where 22,000 people fled as shots rained down from rapid-fire assault-style weapons.

Police and the FBI say they don't know the shooter's motive, but they determined he acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

The material marked the fourth batch of records made public under court orders.

____

2:40 p.m.

Las Vegas police released video from traffic surveillance cameras along the Las Vegas Strip showing emergency vehicles arriving as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history unfolded.

A partial review of files made public Wednesday under court order shows video of police cars streaming down Las Vegas Boulevard and an aircraft view of the Mandalay Bay resort and concert venue where the attack occurred.

The video includes footage from Oct. 1 when shots were being fired into the crowd after 10 p.m. Muzzle flashes of gunfire cannot be seen from the camera view about a block from the concert venue.

As emergency vehicles clog the street, shadows can be seen of people running across a pedestrian bridge and people on the sidewalk clutching each other as they emerge from darkness and pass the camera.

The video is in color but there is no sound.

Courts have ordered police to make public officers' body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports.

The material released Wednesday was the fourth batch of records made public under the court order.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured when gunfire rained from the high-rise Mandalay Bay into the outdoor concert crowd.

___

1 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas have released another batch of public records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The release of video on Wednesday came after courts ordered the department to make public police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports from the Oct. 1 shooting.

It's the fourth batch of records to be released under the court order.

The material has not detailed a possible motive and instead recounts tales of horror and heroism as officers responded to the massacre.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured when gunfire rained from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material being released. The FBI has declined to comment.

Both agencies say they don't have a motive for the attack and the investigation is ongoing.

They say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

____

10:20 a.m.

Police in Las Vegas are scheduled to release more records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The release of the materials has been promised for noon Wednesday.

Courts ordered the release of public records including police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material.

The FBI has also declined to comment.

Both say they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

They say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone in shooting from a high-rise hotel room into an outdoor concert crowd below, and that the attack had no link to international terrorism.

