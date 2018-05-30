Video shows police response, fleeing crowd at Vegas attack

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Las Vegas police released more records compiled during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Las Vegas police released more records compiled during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

South Carolina mom who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped is charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body, a day after infant was found dead in a diaper box.

South Carolina mom who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped is charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body, a day after infant was found dead in a diaper box.

(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ...

(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ...

New law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.

New law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.

(Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell, who has been charged with assault in the arrest...

(Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell, who has been charged with assault in the arrest...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

By KEN RITTER and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police released video Wednesday from traffic surveillance cameras along the Las Vegas Strip showing emergency vehicles arriving as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history unfolded.

A partial review of files made public under court order shows video of police cars streaming down Las Vegas Boulevard and an aircraft view of the Mandalay Bay resort and concert venue where the attack occurred.

The video includes footage from Oct. 1 when shots were being fired into the crowd after 10 p.m. Muzzle flashes of gunfire cannot be seen from the camera view about a block from the concert venue.

As emergency vehicles clog the street, shadows can be seen of people running across a pedestrian bridge and people on the sidewalk clutching each other as they emerge from darkness and pass the camera.

The video is in color but there is no sound.

Courts have ordered police to make public officers' body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports.

The material released Wednesday was the fourth batch of records made public under the court order. Previous material has not detailed a possible motive and instead recounts tales of horror and heroism by officers and witnesses.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured when gunfire rained from the high-rise Mandalay Bay into the outdoor concert crowd,

Courts ordered the release in response to a lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned department employees from talking about the material. Officer Jacinto Rivera, a department spokesman, said there would be no comment Wednesday.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault also declined to comment.

Police and the FBI have said they don't know a motive for the attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

The agencies say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone, shooting from a 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay resort into the crowd of 22,000 country music fans. They say the attack had no link to international terrorism.

Authorities say Paddock, 64, a real estate investor and high-stakes gambler, had amassed an arsenal of nearly two dozen assault-style rifles and numerous high-capacity ammunition magazines in the hotel suite where he broke the windows and opened fire for about 10 minutes.

Lombardo has warned that releasing the records would "further traumatize a wounded community."

On May 2, the department made public several hours of video including footage from two officers' body cameras showing police blasting through the door of the room where authorities say Paddock killed himself before officers arrived. Paddock is seen dead on the floor.

Two weeks later, the department released 1,200 pages of police reports containing witness statements and officer accounts, including reports from at least two people who said a person they believed to be Paddock ranted in the days prior to the attack about the federal government and gun control.

The claims by those people and others could not be verified because the names of witnesses were blacked out.

The release last week of about 2,100 pages of police reports, witness statements and dispatch logs provided more details of the chaos and confusion at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert. The records also chronicled how officers and hotel security responded.

Some reports described officers racing from casino to casino while debunking reports of multiple shooters and bomb threats. Other officers put themselves in harm's way to protect wounded and fleeing concert-goers.

____

Associated Press journalist Brian Skoloff in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.