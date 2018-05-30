Tulsa Non-Profit Receives Grant To Provide Teachers With Supplie - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Non-Profit Receives Grant To Provide Teachers With Supplies

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa non-profit is getting grant money to help give our teachers school supplies.

 "The Pencil Box" is one of five groups nationwide benefitting from the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program.

Each group will get $25,000 and a Blue Bunny ice cream party. Organizers from the Pencil Box say they will share the party with a Tulsa school.

"We've given out over $180,000 worth of school supplies so you know doing that year after year after year, we really need the help and support of the community and so this just part of that," said Nancy Bolzle, Executive Director of The Pencil Box.

Helmet of Hope is an extension of Nascar driver Jimmie Johnson’s foundation.

As a part of the grant winnings, Johnson will represent each non-profit on his helmet at the Kentucky Speedway in July.

