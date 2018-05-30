President Trump Signs 'Right To Try Act' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

President Trump Signs 'Right To Try Act'

Posted: Updated:
President Donald Trump hands a pen to Jordan McLinn, a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patient, after signing the "Right to Try" act. [AP Photo/Evan Vucci] President Donald Trump hands a pen to Jordan McLinn, a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patient, after signing the "Right to Try" act. [AP Photo/Evan Vucci]
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

President Trump signed the "Right to Try Act" into law Wednesday, allowing terminally ill patients to seek experimental drugs not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

"They've been trying to have it passed for years, I never understood why," Mr. Trump said at the signing ceremony, surrounded by affected patients and their families. "I never understood why they didn't do this."

CBS News

Mr. Trump called on Congress to address the matter earlier this year in his State of the Union address. He specifically thanked Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., for their help in pushing the legislation through Congress. 

"There are no options, but now you have hope. You really have hope," the president told the terminally ill. 

He also called out Obamacare, saying that his administration has mostly dismantled the former president's signature piece of legislation and teasing two "great, inexpensive, but really good health care" plans coming up in the next few weeks.

While the law may provide some patients with opportunities to seek additional untried treatments, some patient groups and medical advocates oppose the law out of concern that desperate patients may be targeted. Others fear the new law could actually make it more difficult to get new drugs approved by the FDA. 

The president praised the "extraordinary courage" of the patients before signing the bill into law and taking a moment to hug Jordan McLinn, a young boy diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

"They will be with their families for a long time, or maybe just a longer time," Mr. Trump said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.