2 injured when crane collapses in Florida neighborhood

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die.".

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane...

The Virginia Senate has voted to expand Medicaid, ending years of partisan gridlock on whether to widen coverage under the health care program for poor people.

Police in Las Vegas have released another batch of public records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

The Latest: Video of Vegas mass shooting has few new details

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer's last days infringed on its intellectual property.

Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A man believed to be an occupant in a home where a crane collapsed on homes in Lauderhill, Fla., is transported to the hospital by Broward County Fire Rescue Wednesday, May 30, 2018. A crane boom crashe...

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press

A crane toppled on two houses in a Florida neighborhood, smashing through the roof of one of the homes and injuring at least two people Wednesday, authorities said.

The crane was being used to put up Florida Power & Light electric poles when it fell on the houses, Lauderhill Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Levy said at a news conference at the scene.

"There's significant roof and structural damage to the one house and some roof damage to the second house," Levy said.

Power also was knocked out in the surrounding area.

No fatalities or serious injuries were reported. The crane's operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene, Levy said, while a man who had been inside the home with the collapsed roof was taken to a nearby hospital. The resident had been alert and walking around before his trip to the hospital.

"He's lucky to be alive," Levy said.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue dog searched area homes for other victims, but none were found, Levy added.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, Levy said. It remained under investigation.

FPL spokesman Richard Beltran confirmed the crane was being operated by a contractor when it tipped over, but he couldn't provide additional information.

Lauderhill is located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida. The Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department tweeted photos showing its emergency crews on the scene amid views of the crane toppled atop a house and a fence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.