Mother of baby girl found dead in a diaper box faces charges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mother of baby girl found dead in a diaper box faces charges

Posted: Updated:
(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ... (Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Video shows officers tackle, punch North Carolina man

    Video shows officers tackle, punch North Carolina man

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:29:06 GMT
    (Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell, who has been charged with assault in the arrest...(Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell, who has been charged with assault in the arrest...
    New law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.More >>
    New law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.More >>

  • Mother of baby girl found dead in a diaper box faces charges

    Mother of baby girl found dead in a diaper box faces charges

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:29:05 GMT
    (Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ...(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ...
    South Carolina mom who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped is charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body, a day after infant was found dead in a diaper box.More >>
    South Carolina mom who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped is charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body, a day after infant was found dead in a diaper box.More >>

  • Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:29:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...More >>
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".More >>
    •   

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) - The mother of an 11-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her South Carolina home has been charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body, authorities said Wednesday.

Detectives continue to interview Breanna Lewis and her family and more charges are possible, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said Wednesday. Authorities said the 19-year-old mother had initially reported the child had been kidnapped.

"This is just a sad case all around," said Brooks, who called Lewis the "primary suspect" in the death of her daughter.

Lewis called deputies Tuesday saying she was attacked and that her baby, Harlee, was stolen from her arms by a man wearing a black coat, toboggan and one glove, according to the sheriff. Brooks added that the mother told them the kidnapping occurred when she went to get the mail Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis' face was bruised and her story initially seemed to check out, so an Amber Alert was issued, Brooks said. But not long after, deputies searching a field near Lewis' home found the baby's body inside a diaper box, according to authorities.

An autopsy was performed on the infant's body Wednesday, but Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said he is still investigating and isn't releasing the results yet.

Lewis is charged with filing a false police report for lying about an assault, in addition to the charge of improper disposal of human remains, Brooks said. He added that more charges are possible.

Jail officials said they didn't know if she has a lawyer. She was awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.