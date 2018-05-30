Truck Carrying Millions Of Bees Crashes

At the zoo, there are plenty of places near the exhibits that will attract both bees and people.

A Tulsa truck carrying about 15 million bees crashed in Paris, Texas likely destroying the hives.

The bees were from Roark Acres, and on their way from a farm in Texas to South Dakota when the truck overturned. A nearby restaurant, Paris Victory Gardens, shared a drone video, showing the effort to recover the bees.

Dozens of emergency workers and beekeepers responded to the scene, with firefighters spraying water onto the bees to keep them calm.

"Here's the latest 'buzz' on the truck tractor semi-trailer roll over. Roads are open and debris has been removed. There are still bees in the area and will remain in the area for some time. Beekeepers have set up a hive and will be moving a queen in to try to attract more back to the hive for removal," said Paris Police Department on Tuesday. "We train for many different hazardous material releases which occur in vehicle crashes, we don't recall one for trucks hauling bees."

Roark Acres says in spite of the help recovering the bees the hives are likely a total loss. The truck driver wasn’t injured in the crash.