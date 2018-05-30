Tulsa Man Charged With 18 Child Porn Related Charges

A Tulsa man is facing 18 charges related to child pornography.

Tulsa detectives say Jerry Berry took images of children off social media then edited them to show the children doing inappropriate things with him.

He’s been charged with 11 counts of manufacturing child porn, five counts of distribution of child porn, one count of aggravated possession of child porn and one could of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Police say Berry was also sharing the child pornography online.