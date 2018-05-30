Broken Arrow Bakery Goes Brick and Mortar

To say that Broken Arrow's Rose District has been a successful retail idea is a considerable understatement. The District is about to hang out the 'No Vacancy' sign.

One of its newest businesses is designed to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Laurannae Baking Company is one of the Rose District's brand-new businesses. It just opened Friday.

"This was just a far-off dream for us," said Owner Kim Washburn.

She started baking cupcakes at home 6 years ago, then got a small trailer and began booking events.

"We booked anything and everything, it was kind of a learning experience for us," Washburn said.

They were building a customer base.

She said everyone kept asking where her store was. Well, she and her husband were at brunch one morning in the Rose District when they had an idea.

"I kid you not, I looked down Commercial, and there was this little white building in a sea of red brick, and I said that would be a perfect spot," Washburn said.

That was that. Now she and Rachel Warren, her manager and chief baker, are very busy.

Laurannae Baking Company is closed Sunday's, at least for now.

They've only been open less than a week, so they are still adjusting the schedule.