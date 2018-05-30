Video shows officers tackle, punch North Carolina man

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Las Vegas police released more records compiled during the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

South Carolina mom who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped is charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body, a day after infant was found dead in a diaper box.

(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office via AP). This May 29, 2018 photo made available by the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, S.C., shows Breanna Lewis under arrest. The mother, who said her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped on Tuesday, May 29, ...

New law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.

(Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell, who has been charged with assault in the arrest...

By JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officers are shown tackling and punching a man on newly released video of an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.

Dashboard camera video released Wednesday from one of the first troopers to arrive shows Kyron Hinton standing alone late on April 3, moaning and gesturing on a Raleigh street. More than a half-dozen officers from multiple agencies surround him as cars pass.

Eventually a canine handler approaches, with the dog barking. The handler yells: "Get on the ground; you're gonna get bit!"

When Hinton doesn't comply, the officer releases the dog, which lunges and gets a mouthful of Hinton's clothing. The canine handler then grabs Hinton's upper torso and pulls him down, the video shows.

While Hinton is on the ground, at least one other officer can be seen punching him. Others hold onto his legs to try to subdue him.

The videos from three law enforcement agencies were released Wednesday to news outlets including The Associated Press after they went to court to request they be made public. North Carolina law generally requires a judge's order for the release of police dashboard or body camera footage.

Wake County Master Deputy Cameron Broadwell, a canine handler, was charged earlier this month with two counts of felony assault in an indictment alleging that he hit Hinton with his hands and attacked him with the dog.

Troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis were charged with one count each of felony assault; the Wake County indictment alleges they hit Hinton with their flashlights.

All three are also charged with willfully failing to discharge duties, a misdemeanor. Each has been placed on administrative duty.

Broadwell's attorneys write in court documents that Hinton was acting in a threatening manner, appeared intoxicated and refused to comply with commands from officers. The attorneys noted that five people had called 911 to report Hinton standing in the middle of the busy street "screaming, yelling, and acting in a threatening manner."

Broadwell's attorney Rick Gammon declined further comment Wednesday. Attorneys for Blake and Davis didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the videos.

Initially, Hinton was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting officers and attacking a law enforcement dog, according to arrest records. The charges were later dropped.

Hinton has said that he suffered an eye injury during the arrest that required surgery. He also told reporters earlier this month that he still has scars from being bitten by the law enforcement dog.

"When you see the actual video footage, it's worse than a horror movie," he said earlier this month.

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

