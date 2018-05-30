Video shows officers tackle, punch North Carolina man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Video shows officers tackle, punch North Carolina man

(Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell, who has been charged with assault in the arrest...
(Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows North Carolina Trooper Tabithia L. Davis, who has been charged with assault in the ar...
(Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification via AP). This undated photo made available by the Wake County City-County Bureau of Identification in May 2018 shows North Carolina State Trooper Michael G. Blake, who has been charged with assault in t...

    Wednesday, May 30 2018
    New law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.More >>
By JONATHAN DREW
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officers are shown tackling and punching a man on newly released video of an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff's deputy.

Dashboard camera video released Wednesday from one of the first troopers to arrive shows Kyron Hinton standing alone late on April 3, moaning and gesturing on a Raleigh street. More than a half-dozen officers from multiple agencies surround him as cars pass.

Eventually a canine handler approaches, with the dog barking. The handler yells: "Get on the ground; you're gonna get bit!"

When Hinton doesn't comply, the officer releases the dog, which lunges and gets a mouthful of Hinton's clothing. The canine handler then grabs Hinton's upper torso and pulls him down, the video shows.

While Hinton is on the ground, at least one other officer can be seen punching him. Others hold onto his legs to try to subdue him.

The videos from three law enforcement agencies were released Wednesday to news outlets including The Associated Press after they went to court to request they be made public. North Carolina law generally requires a judge's order for the release of police dashboard or body camera footage.

Wake County Master Deputy Cameron Broadwell, a canine handler, was charged earlier this month with two counts of felony assault in an indictment alleging that he hit Hinton with his hands and attacked him with the dog.

Troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis were charged with one count each of felony assault; the Wake County indictment alleges they hit Hinton with their flashlights.

All three are also charged with willfully failing to discharge duties, a misdemeanor. Each has been placed on administrative duty.

Broadwell's attorneys write in court documents that Hinton was acting in a threatening manner, appeared intoxicated and refused to comply with commands from officers. The attorneys noted that five people had called 911 to report Hinton standing in the middle of the busy street "screaming, yelling, and acting in a threatening manner."

Broadwell's attorney Rick Gammon declined further comment Wednesday. Attorneys for Blake and Davis didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the videos.

Initially, Hinton was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting officers and attacking a law enforcement dog, according to arrest records. The charges were later dropped.

Hinton has said that he suffered an eye injury during the arrest that required surgery. He also told reporters earlier this month that he still has scars from being bitten by the law enforcement dog.

"When you see the actual video footage, it's worse than a horror movie," he said earlier this month.

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

