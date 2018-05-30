Troopers Respond To Plane Crash In Canadian Co.

A small aircraft has crashed into a radio tower north of El Reno in Canadian County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Canadian County officials are responding to the crash and subsequent fire Wednesday evening.

The Piedmont Fire Department is also assisting the Okarche Fire Department at the scene.

They are responding in the area of Memorial and Manning roads.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying over the scene and saw a radio tower had collapsed with smoke coming from where the plane had landed.

The tower reportedly stood at about 1,200 feet.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.