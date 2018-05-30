New Partnership Announced Between Spartan College, Mesa Airlines

A new partnership between a Tulsa college and an Arizona airline is helping students get jobs out of college.

Spartan College of Aeronautics and Mesa Airlines announced a new program for students on Wednesday.

The program will not only help Mesa Airlines get qualified pilots and technicians, but will also help Spartan College graduates get jobs.

“So, this is really an opportunity for aspiring pilots. It’s really about getting them into industry and the transition from their education to building all of those flight hours,” said Kaitlyn Ayrton, Mesa Airlines Connect Program Coordinator.

Organizers say they chose Tulsa’s Spartan College because they’re guaranteed technically trained pilots.