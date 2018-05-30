Sapulpa Church Damaged For 2nd Time In One Month - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sapulpa Church Damaged For 2nd Time In One Month

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A Green Country church says it just can’t catch a break.

For the second time in just a few weeks, the church is dealing with some serious damage.

On May 7th, the roof collapsed over the sanctuary at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sapulpa.

Pastor Scott Gordon says work to repair the building has been in limbo as the church waited for its insurance claim to be processed.

He says the insurance company told him to wait to make repairs.

Tuesday night’s heavy rains poured into the holes in the church, further damaging the floors, pews, and other furniture.

In spite of the destruction and the questions about the church’s future, Gordon says he and the church are in good spirits.

The church says it plans to meet Wednesday to decide if it would be best to just tear the building down and rebuild.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief has offered to help tear the building down.

