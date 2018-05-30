Two Men Caught In Canadian County Drug Bust

Two men are behind bars after deputies found 32 lbs. of pot in their vehicle.

The Canadian County Sheriff's Office stopped Laron Smith and Jermaine Hutchinson along I-40 on May 17. According to deputies, the stop was made because Smith was weaving from lane to lane around two in the morning.

Deputies used a drug dog to search the vehicle and placed both men inside their patrol car. Inside the trunk of the vehicle, deputies found 14 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana.

While deputies were checking the trunk both suspects were able to jump out of the patrol car are run away.

Smith was found a few minutes later. Hutchinson wasn't arrested until Friday, May 25.

“Clearly, I’m glad we intercepted this illegal load of marijuana, but even more so that these outlaws will be held accountable for their criminal acts,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Both men are facing drug trafficking, conspiracy, and escaping from custody complaints.