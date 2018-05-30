V.A. Pulling Funding From Veterans In Spartan's Pilot Training Program

Veterans just months away from earning their commercial pilot license are losing their funding from the VA starting Thursday.

It comes after the Oklahoma State Accrediting Agency said it’s not reinstating the Spartan Flight Campus in Tulsa.

A lot of these flight students came from across the country to study at Spartan.

It’s a big blow and it’s tied to the nationwide pilot shortage.

The college says it is correcting the problems and is urging the VA to let the veterans use their benefits to finish.

“You just don’t want to stop. You could spend all day in the air,” said Army veteran Nick Seay.

Seay says Spartan was the only option.

“The tip of the spear as far as aviation goes,” he said.

Seay has wanted to fly planes since he was 8 years old, but now that dream is up in the air.

He says “it was just a complete blindside to us.”

Sixteen veterans just found out Tuesday that the VA is pulling their funding.

“They’ve uprooted their whole lives just to come to this program,” Seay said.

Students are supposed to earn their license in about 12 months, but that’s not happening.

“We were visited by the Oklahoma State Accrediting Agency, who let us know that they would not be recommending reinstatement due to the bottleneck that we’re experiencing,” said Kari Pahno from Spartan College.

That bottleneck, a pilot shortage, means there aren’t enough instructors.

“A few months ago, we had about ten students to one instructor,” Pahno said. “Now, that has dropped to seven to one.”

The campus president says they’re offering competitive rates and also bought seven new planes.

The college sent the accrediting agency a letter urging the VA to let the students receive their benefits through graduation.

“We feel like we were entitled to these benefits,” declared Seay. “We held up our end of the deal by serving our time, honorably discharged, and we expect those benefits.”

The veterans say the VA representatives just promised them two weeks ago that current students would continue to get their benefits, so they feel lied to.

The college hopes to start enrolling new students again in about six months.