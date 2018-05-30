Man Thrown Into TPS Patrol Car During Fight

An off-duty Tulsa Public Schools police officer found himself in the middle of a fight that ended with someone in the windshield of his patrol car.

Tulsa Police say the officer was inside the Army Surplus store near 41st and Memorial when another customer began creating a disturbance.

The officer followed him into the parking lot to find out what was going on when the man started swinging at him.

At some point, someone was thrown into the windshield of the officer's car before the man was arrested.

TPD has not relayed who was thrown into the car they did say the officer was not seriously hurt.