And now, the Scripps National Spelling Bee's dramatic finals

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

An elderly woman with dementia who vanished from a care facility nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a stairwell at a San Francisco hospital campus _ and her daughter wants to know how she died.

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.

(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

When stepping down Friday, Missouri governor will be conceding political defeat while still defiantly asserting he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Missouri governor says fight not over, even in surrender

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Shiva Yeshlur, 13, from Rock Springs, Wyo., jumps into the air after correctly spelling "diastrophism" during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Brody Dicks, 13, from Park City, Utah, spells "caudation" correctly during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Pronouncer Brian Sietsema, right, speaks during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

By BEN NUCKOLS

Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - After a longer build-up than usual, the dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee began on Thursday.

Forty-one spellers advanced to the finals out of a field of 516 - by far the largest in the 93-year history of the competition. Scripps started a wild-card program this year that created a path to nationals for spellers who didn't win their regional bees, and some of the finalists got to the bee that way.

The past 13 champions and 18 of the last 22 have been Indian-American, and that trend could easily continue. Most of the consensus favorites in this year's bee have Indian heritage, including Shruthika Padhy, who tied with two others for the best score on the test.

More than 500 spellers tested their skill in front of pronouncer Jacques Bailly or his backup, the Rev. Brian Sietsema, over two days of preliminary rounds. Nearly 200 misspelled words onstage.

Those who advanced to Thursday's final rounds got there by spelling two words correctly on stage over two days and faring well on a written spelling and vocabulary test - and usually by spending multiple hours a day studying at home to prepare.

One of the top scorers was Shruthika, a 12-year-old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, who finished seventh in last year's bee and is considered one of the favorites this year. But even she got a few answers wrong.

"We thought it was an easy test," bee director Paige Kimble said. "We were wrong."

Here are some other stories from spellers at this year's bee:

___

STRETCHED THIN

Some spellers devote years to studying the dictionary, word roots and language patterns. Then there's Rebekah Zeigler.

The 13-year-old from Polo, Illinois, is certainly an accomplished speller. She's competing for the fourth time, although she's never made the finals.

That may be because she also competes in tumbling, volleyball, soccer, softball, basketball, cheerleading and track and field. Next month she'll be at the U.S. Trampoline and Tumbling Association national championships.

"I don't have a lot of free time," Rebekah said.

Rebekah got some of the loudest cheers in the preliminary rounds, mostly from a crew of fellow veteran spellers.

Rebekah had never gotten past the second round of onstage spelling, known as Round 3, because a written test constitutes the first round. But she spelled "yarrow" correctly and achieved her goal for the week, adding, "I was really nervous and dreading it all week."

___

UNUSUAL REPRIEVE

Reagan Remmers of Missoula, Montana, was heading out to lunch with her mom after she misspelled "balaclava."

Or so she thought.

"My mom got a phone call that told her I was reinstated," Reagan said. "I was like, 'Oh, sweet!'"

Turns out, the spelling Reagan gave - "Balaklava" - is a city in Ukraine. Since the judges didn't warn her that her word had a homonym and because Reagan didn't ask for the definition - a garment covering the head and neck except for parts of the face - her spelling was deemed correct after further review.

"I had no idea what the word meant," Reagan said.

Still, her spelling wasn't a complete guess. She asked for the language of origin and was told it was Crimean, which led her to include a "k'' instead of a "c."

This was just the fifth time in 20 years that a speller was reinstated after judges had determined he or she misspelled a word, Kimble said.

___

DEAD AIR

Considering how far he had to travel to get to the bee, Daniel Doudna can be forgiven for taking his time at the microphone.

Daniel lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, one of three spellers from the state. But the 4,100-mile (6,600-kilometer) trip to Washington is nothing new for the 14-year-old: This is his second time in the bee, and two of his older sisters also competed.

When Daniel starts spelling, he's more deliberate than most, pausing after each letter and letting silence hang in the air. His word on Wednesday was "quietude," and he created some.

"I made too many mistakes by going fast," he said. "After each letter, I mentally review the word to see what the next letter is."

___

Follow Ben Nuckols on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

