Alberto's last gasp: Mudslides and flooding in Southeast

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

As remnants of Alberto spin into the Great Lakes region, Southeast Appalachia weary after floods and mudslides.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...

After a longer build-up than usual, dramatic final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee are set to begin.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, M...

Two people are dead in North Carolina after a home they were in collapsed.

2 dead in North Carolina after home they were in collapses

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.

The woman whose claims about Bill Cosby drugging and molesting her led to the comedian's conviction on sexual assault charges is speaking out in public for the first time.

Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). A lake level indicator on the side of the Lake Tahoma Dam indicates how far above full, approximately 2 1/2 feet, the lake level is on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in McDowell County, five miles north of downtown Marion, N.C. Acc...

(AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek). Water flows from the Lake Tahoma Dam on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in McDowell County, five miles north of downtown Marion, N.C. Continuous rain over the last several days has raised the water level of the dam and forced evacua...

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). A truck passes an area on I-40 where traffic lanes were blocked in Old Fort, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused a mudslideTuesday evening.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

By JEFFREY S. COLLINS and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

Rescuers searched Thursday for three people who disappeared in rural Virginia amid flooding that washed out roads and bridges and damaged homes as the effects of Subtropical Storm Alberto were felt across several states.

Heavy rain from the storm's remnants caused flooding in central Virginia, parts of the Shenandoah Valley and elsewhere in the Southeast. The National Weather Service said that while what was left of Alberto was pushing across the Great Lakes on Thursday, the potential for more rainfall and flash flooding would continue for the Southeast, the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.

In central Virginia's Albemarle County, authorities were searching for a man and woman last seen outside their Prius when they and the vehicle were swept away by a creek that had risen above its banks Wednesday night. Officials said a third person also caught up in the water was rescued.

"Ivy Creek is normally a very docile creek but with 8 to 10 inches of rain... it turned into a swollen, raging river. And It just tossed and turned both of those vehicles," Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston said at a news conference.

Authorities have also responded to at least 10 other water rescues and received reports of damage to homes, the extent of which wasn't immediately clear, Eggleston said.

Schools in the county were closed due to poor road conditions. Authorities throughout the region posted photos of washed-out roads and bridges, and they warned people to avoid unnecessary travel. One photo posted by the city of Charlottesville showed a playground partially submerged under floodwaters.

Further north in Virginia's Madison County, the sheriff's office said rescuers were searching for a female reported missing the night before. Authorities couldn't immediately be reached Thursday for further details.

Elsewhere in the Southeast, the storms triggered more flooding and mudslides.

In the North Carolina mountains, one of those landslides was blamed for a gas leak that destroyed a home, killing two people. Boone police Sgt. Shane Robbins said the landslide resulted in the "catastrophic destruction" of the home Wednesday afternoon.

Elsewhere, four North Carolina dams being closely watched by a state team of special engineers were holding up, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday. But Cooper went ahead and declared a state of emergency for his hard-hit mountain counties, saying the forecast for the rest of the week calls for isolated heavy rain storms that could instantly cause flooding in areas that have had 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in the past 15 days.

"This storm isn't yet over. I'm urging people to keep a close eye on forecasts," Cooper said.

Since making landfall on Memorial Day in the Florida Panhandle, Alberto's heavy rains have been widespread. Scattered flooding was reported in several states from Alabama through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, the Carolinas and Virginia and West Virginia.

Up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain caused flooding in Helen, a mountain town in Georgia, the National Weather Service said.

Atlanta station WAGA-TV reported that several roads near the downtown area of that German-styled tourist destination were shut down because of the rising water. No injuries were reported.

Two deaths had previously been reported in the U.S. during the storm's passage. A television news anchor and a photojournalist were killed Monday in North Carolina while covering the weather, when a tree became uprooted from rain-soaked ground and toppled onto their SUV, authorities said. WYFF-TV of Greenville, South Carolina, said news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer died.

In the mountains of North Carolina, two Department of Transportation workers survived a close call when their dump truck was swept away by a mudslide in McDowell County while trying to clean debris from an earlier slide. The men were able to climb from the overturned truck and stand on its side in the Catawba River until they were rescued, Cooper said.

Authorities in Cuba say Alberto left four people dead there as the storm drenched the island in heavy rain. Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla said late Tuesday they died as a result of "recklessness" during the storm. He gave no details. The deaths occurred as authorities worked to contain an oil spill in central Cuba's Cienfuegos Bay that followed the flooding of nearby oil refinery.

Collins reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press writer Jack Jones, also in Columbia, contributed to this report.

